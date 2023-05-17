Local Colors Festival returns to Roanoke this Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – The Local Colors Festival is back at Elmwood Park this Saturday.

The free event gives people the opportunity to celebrate different cultures through music, arts, crafts, food and so much more.

“A multi-cultural explosion. And that’s really the purpose of Local Colors Festival is to bring many different cultures together,” Lisa Spencer, Executive Director of Local Colors said. “And that’s what you’re really gonna see, you’re gonna see food from around the world, culture displays, cultural dress. The festival starts out at 11 with the parade of nations and so people from different nations will be carrying their flags and a lot of them will be in their traditional dress and it’s like It’s a Small World if you’ve been to the Disneyland ride, but all in one place.”

You’ll also be able to take pictures with the “LOVE” sign and purchase raffle tickets to win a 55″ TV or surround sound system.

A full schedule of events can be seen below.

Read more about the festival here.