New waterline to attract more businesses in Pulaski

PULASKI, Va. – A project designed to help attract businesses to Pulaski is complete.

Leaders say the waterline project on Main Street is designed to better reduce fires if any happen.

The town’s engineer says they hired contractors to replace old 8-inch pipes with new 10-inch pipes.

The idea is the new infrastructure will help attract new businesses and development along Main Street.

“It’s wonderful. I was born and raised in Pulaski, I remember coming downtown with parents and grandparents, and it was always full of people, full of mom-and-pop stores, and I’d like to see it become something similar to that,” Pulaski Engineer Scott Aust said.

Pulaski town leaders say the next step is to revamp the sidewalks and improve lighting on Main Street, which is expected to happen in the fall.