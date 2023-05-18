No major injuries reported after crash involving Amherst County school bus

AMHERST, Va. – No major injuries were reported after a crash involving an Amherst County school bus Thursday afternoon, according to school officials.

Amherst County Public Schools officials said a vehicle pulled out in front of an activity bus transporting students from Monelison Middle School to Amherst County High School in front of Hardees in Amherst.

School leaders said 28 students were on the bus. We’re told no major injures were reported and EMS was called to check all students.

According to school officials, families are being notified of the incident, and students are in the process of being transferred to another bus after they’ve been cleared by EMS.