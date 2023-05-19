Man charged in connection with Roanoke bank robbery

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was arrested and charged in connection with a bank robbery in Roanoke Friday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police said at around 10:45 a.m., RPD was notified of a possible robbery at a bank in the 3400 block of Orange Avenue NE.

Authorities said officers were advised that a man had entered the business, presented a firearm to an employee, and demanded money. We’re told the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money in a vehicle.

As officers responded to the scene, police say they received a description of the suspect’s vehicle and direction of travel, and observed a vehicle matching that description nearby the scene. Officers then initiated a high-risk traffic stop.

Authorities said the driver complied with the stop and was taken into custody without further incident. Money and a firearm were located in the vehicle, according to police.

It was determined that the male suspect, identified as Gary Koran, 65, of Roanoke, was involved in the incident, and was charged with robbery, police said.

RPD said additional charges may be pending, and the investigation remains ongoing.