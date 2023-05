People gathered at Elmwood Park in Roanoke on Saturday to celebrate cultures from around the world at the Local Colors Festival.

At the festival, people got the chance to sample international foods and shop for trinkets from different countries.

There was a parade of nations where each country waved their flag. Some people wore traditional dress while others pulled floats.