Goodwill hosts Community Fun Day, career fair in Northwest Roanoke

The event is happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Northwest Roanoke

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is hosting an event for people of all ages.

The Spring Community Career & Resource Fair and Fun Day is being held today, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Zeenith Barret with the company joined 10 News on Saturday morning to preview the event.

We’re told the community can find out about job opportunities, community resources, enjoy family-friendly activities, and learn more about the Melrose Plaza coming in 2024.

The Spring Community Career & Resource Fair is being held at 2502 Melrose Avenue Northwest, and the Fun Day is being held at the Kiwanis Centennial Playground.

See the event flier here.