Buckle up! Annual Click It or Ticket campaign launches in Virginia ahead of Memorial Day

Traveling soon? Don’t forget to buckle up!

On Monday, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced this year’s Click It or Ticket campaign, which they say is running through June 4.

The DMV and AAA Mid-Atlantic are joining forces with Virginia’s first responders, local law enforcement, and Virginia State Police to increase seat belt use during busy holiday travels, officials said.

According to the DMV, AAA predicts more than 42 million people will be traveling nationwide for the long Memorial Day weekend, and more than one million Virginians are expected to hit the road.

Just last year in the state, there were 5,427 people involved in crashes who weren’t wearing seatbelts, and among those people, there were 3,702 who were hurt in crashes and 375 who died.

“By participating in Click It or Ticket, we are raising awareness and educating Virginians on the importance of always wearing a seat belt, every time,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.

We’re told law enforcement agencies will support the campaign by conducting high-visibility enforcement along busy roads and highways.

“Buckling up is the one lifesaving action you can take to significantly increase your odds of surviving a crash. Your life matters. Please make it click and remind your loved ones to do the same,” said DMV Highway Safety Office Director John Saunders.

Read more about Click It or Ticket here.