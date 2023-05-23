74º

WSLS Meteorologist sneaks song lyrics into his forecasts, goes viral on TikTok

Our very own Chris Michaels is going viral on TikTok after his recent witty forecasts

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

WSLS Meteorologist Chris Michaels sneaks lyrics into forecast (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – “I never thought I’d have a favorite meteorologist…until now!”

The people of TikTok are going crazy over WSLS Meteorologist Chris Michaels’ recent weather forecasts, and not necessarily because of the nice weather ahead, either.

Chris has been sneaking lyrics into his segments here lately. His first video of what has now become a series has nearly one million views after being posted for only six days.

From Bad Omens ...

Sneaking @badomensofficial lyrics into the forecast #badomens #badomenscult #justpretend

To Sleep Token ...

Sneaking Sleep Token lyrics into the forecast. #sleeptoken #thesummoning

Chris has been constantly leveling up his weather forecast game.

To see more of his witty forecasts, connect with Chris on social media: Tiktok or Facebook!

