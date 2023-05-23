WSLS Meteorologist sneaks song lyrics into his forecasts, goes viral on TikTok

ROANOKE, Va. – “I never thought I’d have a favorite meteorologist…until now!”

The people of TikTok are going crazy over WSLS Meteorologist Chris Michaels’ recent weather forecasts, and not necessarily because of the nice weather ahead, either.

Chris has been sneaking lyrics into his segments here lately. His first video of what has now become a series has nearly one million views after being posted for only six days.

From Bad Omens ...

To Sleep Token ...

Chris has been constantly leveling up his weather forecast game.

