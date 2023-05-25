25-year-old man dead after crash in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a crash that left a 25-year-old man dead in Carroll County on Saturday, May 6.

Authorities said the crash happened at 12:15 a.m. on Route 743, less than a mile south of Route 956.

A 2013 Dodge Dart was heading north on Route 743 when it came to a curve and ran off the right side of the road, according to state police.

We’re told the driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to slide off the left side of the road. VSP said the vehicle then struck a fire hydrant, went over an embankment, and overturned.

The driver, 25-year-old Jerry Stafford of Hillsville, was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in North Carolina, where he succumbed to his injuries on May 19.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.