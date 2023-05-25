Gov. Youngkin to speak at 79th Anniversary Commemoration at National D-Day Memorial

BEDFORD, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin will be featured as one of the speakers at the 79th Anniversary Commemoration at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on June 6, officials said.

Officials with the National D-Day Memorial said the annual commemoration event is held to honor the valor, fidelity, and sacrifice of those who served.

Several people will speak at the 79th Anniversary Commemoration, including Youngkin, Major General Timothy Williams, Dr. John C. McManus, Kevin Hymel, and George Patton “Pat” Waters.

This year’s event will begin on Tuesday, June 6 at 11 a.m., officials said. Gates for the event will open at 10 a.m., and there is free admission all day. Event attendees are asked to bring a chair.

If you attend, you’ll have the chance to participate in a live podcast discussion hosted by Dr. John C. McManus inside the Memorial’s Bobbie G. Johnson Pavilion at 3 p.m., according to memorial officials.