70º

Local News

Gov. Youngkin to speak at 79th Anniversary Commemoration at National D-Day Memorial

The event will be held on June 6

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Governor Glenn Youngkin, National D-Day Memorial, Community, Events, Bedford
FILE PHOTO (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

BEDFORD, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin will be featured as one of the speakers at the 79th Anniversary Commemoration at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on June 6, officials said.

Officials with the National D-Day Memorial said the annual commemoration event is held to honor the valor, fidelity, and sacrifice of those who served.

Several people will speak at the 79th Anniversary Commemoration, including Youngkin, Major General Timothy Williams, Dr. John C. McManus, Kevin Hymel, and George Patton “Pat” Waters.

This year’s event will begin on Tuesday, June 6 at 11 a.m., officials said. Gates for the event will open at 10 a.m., and there is free admission all day. Event attendees are asked to bring a chair.

If you attend, you’ll have the chance to participate in a live podcast discussion hosted by Dr. John C. McManus inside the Memorial’s Bobbie G. Johnson Pavilion at 3 p.m., according to memorial officials.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email