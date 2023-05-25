Town of Vinton unveils park benches made from recycled plastics

VINTON, Va. – More than 3,000 pounds of recycled plastics are now park benches in Vinton.

The town dedicated one of them along Glade Park Greenway Thursday morning.

The project was spearheaded by the local Daughters of the American Revolution chapter in partnership with Precision Fabrics Group and Food Lion.

“We just wanted a place for people to rest and relax on the greenway and to get our name out there and to help the Town of Vinton as a community service project,” Cindy Higgins with Daughters of the American Revolution said.

Three of the benches are already in place while the others will be installed in the near future.