WSLS anchor, photojournalist win regional Murrow Award for Solutionaries series

ROANOKE, Va. – A big award for the WSLS 10 team!

Anchor/Reporter Jenna Zibton and Photojournalist Jeff Perzan won a 2023 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association.

The award is for their Solutionaries series, our continuing commitment to solutions journalism, highlighting the creative people in communities working to make the world a better place, one solution at a time.

The award submission includes several different stories from 2022, including how Danville was able to drastically cut crime and murder after having the most homicides per capita in Virginia.

In addition to this, we also discussed how local communities are fighting inflation. We talked to a cattle farmer in Bedford County about how he’s cutting costs so you don’t pay more for meat and how urban gardening is taking off.

We also highlighted how a local nonprofit delivers milk to keep their neighbors fed during trying times. The “Moo Crew” raises the money and then picks up and delivers milk in Franklin County.

Find out what you can do to help your community and subscribe to our Solutionaries channel on youtube.

Click here to see all the winners from Region 12, which WSLS is part of. Click here to see winners from other regions. Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of the competition.