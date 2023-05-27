Martinsville couple claims Gauntlet business competition prize

A pair of entrepreneurs’ dreams came true as they were crowned the winner of the 9th annual Gauntlet Business Competition and Program Thursday.

The program includes ten weeks of classes, followed by a competition where businesses compete for cash, grants, and in-kind prizes and services.

The winners, newlyweds Travis and Mandi Hundley, own the wellness bar in uptown Martinsville. It’s an IV and vitamin hydration lounge that offers alternative health and wellness options.

They took home a prize package valued at more than $23,000.

10 News spoke to the couple about not only winning and what this will do for their business, but also what it’s like accomplishing a goal with a spouse.

“It’s been a whirlwind for the past two years and this just adds to the accomplishments,” Travis Hundley said.

“I married my best friend and he is my teammate. we can do anything together and I think this proves it,” Mandi Hundley said.

In total, over $300,000 worth of cash and one-of-a-kind prizes were awarded to 45 businesses.

WSLS 10 is a proud sponsor of the event.