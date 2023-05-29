Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery set to hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony

DUBLIN, Va. – From the Revolutionary War to the present day, the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery wants to honor all the men and women who served and lost their lives. They are inviting the public to join them at 11 a.m. for their annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

American flags will be placed at each grave by volunteers, and flags will line the driveway around the cemetery.

There are going to be multiple guest speakers, including former U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Rodney McKinley and former Vietnam War Prisoner of War Major Theodore Ted Sienicki.

Scott Miller, the superintendent at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery, says, “There is just a deep-hearted commitment to serve the veterans for the sacrifices and the time that they put in defending our nation. They want to give back to the community, and this is really one way that all of us can do this.”

This event is free and open to the public. After the ceremony, you are encouraged to walk around the cemetery and take it all in. At each grave, you can learn about different veterans and their stories of sacrifice.

The Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery is one of three state veterans cemeteries operated by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.