Junior League of Roanoke Valley gives out $60k in grants

ROANOKE, Va. – More than $60,000 is going into the community thanks to Junior League of Roanoke Valley grants.

Eight local organizations are getting money to pay for various needs. This is the same women’s organization that puts on the Stocked Market every November. In 2022, the fundraising efforts at the JLRV’s volunteer-led holiday market raised $113,000.

The JLRV announced grants of $63,900 for the following projects:

$10,950 to Children’s Miracle Network for the purchase of car seats for safe discharge of pediatric patients

$10,450 to Huddle Up Moms for assisting The Mom H.A.V.E.N. (Harmonizing Access to Vital Educational Networks) with its educational programs for women and expanding mental health training

$5,000 to The Ronald McDonald House to help replace the grease trap in the commercial kitchen located at the main house

$14,600 to The Humble Hustle Company to fund 12 months’ rent expense for The Collective and to support Humble Hikes and PRETTY Humble as an after-school option for Middle and Elementary School students

$5,000 to The Boys and Girls Club to fund the remaining cost needed for a minibus and minivan for 9th ST location

$5,000 to Mill Mountain Theatre to fund the purchase of books and expenses related to their Young Audience series - free public shows with a reading program

$2,900 to Family Service of Roanoke Valley to provide funding for nutritional care to support children and youth participating in programming, plus providing funding to purchase high school class rings for students who cannot afford them

$5,000 to The Rescue Mission of Roanoke, Inc. to purchase and update laundry machines in the Family Shelter

$5,000 awarded in scholarships to three graduating high school seniors

To learn more about joining the JLRV, visit this link.