Queen of Steam to make trek back to the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Calling all train enthusiasts! The Queen of Steam is returning to the Star City.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation announced the return of the Norfolk and Western J-Class 611 train to Roanoke at the beginning of June.

A specific date for its return has not yet been provided.

According to officials, a “Blow the Whistle” event will likely occur while the engine is still “hot.”

The return will be the first time the locomotive has been in Roanoke in more than four years.

The Virginia Museum of Transportation says discussions are ongoing to bring 611 steam excursions back to Virginia. No dates have been formally set, but officials say they expect them to take place this year.

The steam locomotive will be departing from Ronks, Pennsylvania, and was recently on display at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.

Officials said the timing and route of the train’s movement to Roanoke will not be confirmed for operational and security reasons, and while it is on the move, the museum is asking that spectators refrain from trespassing on the railroad or private property, while keeping a safe distance from the tracks.

The beloved locomotive was designed, constructed, and maintained in Roanoke, and was first introduced in 1941.

