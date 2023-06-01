LEAP opens newly-renovated building in Roanoke

The local environmental agricultural project, known as LEAP, celebrated today with a ladybug release.

ROANOKE, Va. – A local nonprofit opened its doors to a newly-renovated building Thursday in Roanoke.

The Local Environmental Agricultural Project, known as LEAP, celebrated with a ladybug release.

The non-profit works to promote farm-to-community programs. They also help establish farmer’s markets, community gardens, and a farm share program.

“Oftentimes food is something we take for granted or we don’t think about where it comes from. so one of the real benefits of us being more visible in the West End community, where we have been for over 10 years, is that we have a gathering place where we are now — where community groups can meet,” LEAP Executive Director Maureen Best said.

LEAP is the lead organization for Virginia Fresh Match, a statewide network of markets and retail outlets that make fruits and vegetables more affordable for snap participants.