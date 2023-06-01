Meet June’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Community Foundation of the New River Valley

As we kick off the month of June, a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient is on the horizon.

This month, 10 News will donate to the Community Foundation of the New River Valley (CFNRV) each time Your Local Weather Authority accurately predicts the weather.

Founded in 1994, the CFNRV aims to lift up its community and address current needs by working with a variety of donors to raise funding for nonprofit organizations and students throughout the region.

Each day, the organization works to introduce donors to charitable organizations whose interests, ideas and passions align with their own.

Since it was created, the nonprofit has established more than 200 endowed funds as it strives to serve the counties of Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, and Wythe and the City of Radford.

When it comes to giving back to its community, the CFNRV focuses on a variety of areas, including animal welfare, arts and culture, civic affairs, education, environment, health, poverty, support, parenting, and care.

Wondering how 3 Degree Guarantee works? Here’s a breakdown:

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.

Interested in becoming a charity recipient? Click here to apply.