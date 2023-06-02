87º

Appalachian Power issues warning about water levels downstream of Claytor, Leesville dams

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Appalachian Power is warning recreational users downstream of Claytor and Leesville damns to be aware of water levels on the New and Roanoke rivers, as they could rise rapidly starting Friday and continue to fluctuate throughout the weekend.

Below Claytor Dam, water levels could increase up to two feet in a matter of minutes, and water levels below Leesville Dam could increase as much as eight feet over a seven-hour period.

Those who plan to be on the rivers should monitor AEP’s website and the Smith Mountain and Claytor Facebook pages for additional information.

