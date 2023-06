Chessie is a 3-year-old lovable dog available for adoption at the Roanoke Valley SPCA.

Chessie is a three-year-old pup who loves humans and is very friendly. She’s not a big fan of other dogs, so she would be a good fit for someone who needs a companion.

She’s energetic, playful, and loves treats and attention. Chessie weighs 69 pounds, and is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and heartworm tested.

If you are interested in meeting or adopting Chessie, you can find more information here.