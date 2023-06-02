Two dead after shooting incident on Wilderness Road in Pulaski County, authorities say

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – An investigation is underway after two were pronounced dead with gunshot wounds at a residence in Pulaski County Tuesday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said at around 6:20 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to 5997 Wilderness Road Lot 28 in Dublin in reference to a report of multiple gunshots with potentially two victims inside the residence.

According to authorities, deputies located a male and female inside the residence with gunshot wounds, both of which were pronounced dead by rescue personnel.

We’re told that during the incident, there were two children inside the residence, both unharmed and taken to a neighbor’s residence until the Department of Social Services could arrive and assist.

Authorities said the male was identified as 27-year-old Jimmy Brewer III of Dublin, Virginia, and the female was identified as 25-year-old Ashley Ray, also of Dublin, Virginia.

The sheriff’s office said the incident was determined to be isolated and there was no further threat to the public.

Both Brewer and Ray were transported to Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke and the investigation is still ongoing, authorities said.