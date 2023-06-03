Lebanese Festival returns to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Lebanese festival is back for the first time since the pandemic.

The festival celebrates Lebanese food, language, dancing, and more.

The culture has a rich history in the Roanoke Valley.

“Lebanese immigrants came to the Roanoke area in the late 1800′s, early part of that century, and they’re continuing to immigrate to this day and they brought a very rich heritage with them,” Ray Farris, Chair of Parrish Council of St. Elias Church said. “And they started St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church. And we have done our best to try and continue the traditions and to continue to share our traditions and our heritage with the Roanoke Valley and beyond.”

The festival will go on until 9 p.m. Saturday and will be back again Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.