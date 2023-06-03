Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 78-year-old man

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police are actively searching for a missing 78-year-old man.

Jerry Hagerman, pictured above, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Cedar Road, according to Sheriff Mike Miller. We’re told Hagerman was driving his Kubota lawn tractor when he was seen.

10 News reached out to the Sheriff’s Office and got in touch with Cpl. Taylor, who said Hagerman was also seen on Mill Stream Road.

Virginia State Police is on the way to assist in the search with helicopters from above, Cpl. Taylor said. The sheriff’s office is working to get drones up in the air as well.

Cpt. Taylor told 10 News Hagerman has dementia, so crews would like to find him as soon as possible.

If you have seen Hagerman or know where he may be, you’re asked to contact the 911 Communications Center in Chatham at 434-432-7931 or call 911.