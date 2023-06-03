Pulaski Parks and Rec find plan to host summer activities after pool burns

DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski summer camp kids will have another place to enjoy other activities after a major pool house burned.

Leaders say they will work Claytor Lake State Park to make sure kids have water recreational activities.

They say about 160 kids used the pool house last year and are finalizing plans to two other organizations that will host Aqua Zumba and swim lessons.

Leaders say they are appreciative so many organizations in the New River Valley has been willing to help.

“I think it speaks a lot to the folks in Pulaski county and the new river valley, we’ve had so many people reach out to Anthony and myself offering their pool facilities all the way past Wytheville to Roanoke,” Shay Dunnigan with Pulaski County Parks and Recreation said.

Leaders say the building is considered a total loss, but some items survived the fire, like a photo Evelyn Alexander, the lady who donated the land, in order to build the pool.

“It still smells of smoke but this is the picture that made it through it’s a pic of Evelyn Alexander that we proudly displayed in the foyer area of the pool, this was piece that was special to a lot of us there,” Anthoney Akers, the Assistant County Administrator said.

Leaders say the pool house will remain untouched until the insurance company comes in and assess the damages.