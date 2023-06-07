Parents concerned, confused by Radford City Schools superintendent’s abrupt departure

RADFORD, Va. – Parents in the Radford community are speaking out after the abrupt resignation of Robert Graham, Radford City Public School’s superintendent.

“I want answers. I think everyone in the community wants answers. Why?” said Erica Mendoza, a mom of three kids in the district.

Graham’s resignation was announced during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Graham, in tears, addressed a crowd of supporters, saying, “I’m heartbroken and I don’t want to leave this place, but I don’t have many options. You all mean the world to me.”

A former school board member tells 10 News that Graham was pushed out by the board, saying they don’t approve of his leadership.

Mendoza says her 9-year-old son Rogileo is on the autism spectrum. She says Graham always went out of his way to make sure Rogileo had what he needed.

“He is the heart of our community,” Mendoza said. “It means so much as a mom to know that your kid’s not going to fall behind or your kid’s not left behind because there’s someone fighting that’s not just you.”

Rogileo says Graham was his friend.

“He was my favorite friend,” Rogileo said. “He helps me to calm down.”

Robin Fisher, a parent of two high schoolers, says the decision wasn’t fair.

“I was just very upset about it because I like Rob Graham,” Fisher said. “He was good with my kids.”

Mendoza says the school board left parents in the dark. She and Fisher are now wondering what comes next.

“Where is this going to go now? I mean, is it going to be for the better? For the worse? I mean, I don’t know,” Fisher said.

“It’s not easy. It’s so not easy to see him leave. We don’t want him to leave,” Mendoza said.

Robert Graham and the Radford City School Board released the following joint statement on the resignation.