Lynchburg Hornets clinch NCAA Division 3 Baseball Championship, 7-6

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Lynchburg Hornets took to the field on Thursday evening with their eyes on the prize.

The Hornets have been playing against Johns-Hopkins in the best-of-three final series.

The team clinched their first-ever NCAA Divison 3 Championship win against Johns-Hopkins in game three, 7-6.

This is their first-ever trip to the D3 “College World Series” in Cedar Rapids, Iowa – the home of excitement for Lynchburg fans on Thursday night.

The Hornets trailed 4-0 after the top of the first and came back to win 7-6.

Jackson Harding pulled through in the fifth with a big double to right-center field, putting the Hornets in the lead 7-5.

