Two dead, two flown to a hospital after crash on I-81S in Wythe County

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE

We’ve now learned that two people died and two others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 South in Wythe County Thursday evening.

Virginia State Police says the crash occurred at about 8:12 p.m. at the 73 mile marker and involved a Kia Forte, tractor-trailer and Honda Gold Wing motorcycle.

Authorities report that a Kia Forte was going south on I-81 and ran off the left side of the interstate, continuing through the median and hitting a northbound tractor-trailer head-on.

The impact of the crash then caused the Kia to go into the path of a northbound Honda Gold Wing motorcycle. The motorcycle was unable to avoid hitting the Kia, State Police said.

Both the driver of the Kia and a passenger on the motorcycle were pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.

A passenger in the Kia and the motorcycle’s operator were flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

VSP says the crash remains under investigation.

UPDATE

This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT.

ORIGINAL STORY

Drivers heading north on I-81 through Wythe County can expect delays, according to VDOT.

Crews say the crash happened at mile marker 73.6

As of 11:01 p.m., the north left shoulder, left lane, and center lane are closed. Traffic backups are around one-and-a-half miles.

Stay with 10 News as this story develops