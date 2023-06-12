Vinton man dead after crash on Route 11 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a crash in Botetourt County that left a 46-year-old man dead.

The crash happened Sunday, June 11, at about 10:22 p.m. on Route 11 at the Route 670 intersection, according to authorities.

State Police states that a 2008 Honda Accord was going north on Route 11 and failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn onto Route 670.

The Honda was then hit by a 2005 Yamaha Road Star motorcycle that was coming south on Route 11, officials said.

The driver of the motorcycle, David Charles Scott, 46, of Vinton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Honda, who has not been identified, was not hurt in the incident.

Virginia State Police says the crash remains under investigation.