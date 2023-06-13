17-year-old in critical condition after Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – A 17-year-old is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Danville Monday night (June 12), according to the Danville Police Department.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Memorial Drive and stopped a gold Infiniti after they spotted it driving from the area of Washington Street and First Street at a high rate of speed.

Authorities say the 17-year-old boy, who has not been identified due to his age, was inside the Infiniti heading to the hospital.

Officers say they immediately began lifesaving measures as they waited for the Danville Life Saving Crew to arrive. The boy was later airlifted to another medical facility.

Danville Police believe the shooting happened in the vicinity of Washington Street and First Street after discovering multiple shell casings there.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.