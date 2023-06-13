72º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

39-year-old man dies after being hit by train in Pulaski County

Authorities say the incident occurred at the Norfolk Southern train tracks near 5982 Old Route 11

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Pulaski County, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A 39-year-old man is dead after being hit by a train, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the incident occurred at the Norfolk Southern train tracks near 5982 Old Route 11.

The victim has been identified as Brian Chrisley, of Dublin.

“Sheriff Worrell would like to thank Dublin Police Department, Dublin Fire Department, and Pulaski County Public Safety for their assistance,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Details surrounding the death of Chrisley are limited at this time but we will continue to update this article with what we learn.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email