VDOT to hold public hearing for Route 460 intersection improvement in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – VDOT will be holding a public hearing on an intersection improvement project in Bedford County in late June.

The purpose of the public hearing is to get the community’s input on an improvement project for the Route 460 and Blackwater Road intersection, according to VDOT.

The project is intended to reduce rear-end collisions and angle crashes, according to VDOT.

Crews plan to convert the intersection to a restricted crossing U-turn, which would eliminate left turns from NB Route 668 onto WB Route 460.

Officials say once the project is complete drivers who turn left onto Route 460 would make right turns, then make a U-turn.

We’re told the existing crossover to the east of the intersection would be moved around 500 feet further east, and the existing turn lane would be extended to make U-turns in the area a bit easier.

If you’d like to give your input, you can attend the hearing on June 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New London Academy. A location for the event is shown in the map below.

Officials say VDOT representatives will be present to answer questions.

Questions can also be submitted at the meeting or until July 9 to Eli Mannon. Crews ask that you label the subject of the email “Route 460 at Blackwater Road Public Comment.”