66º

LIVE

Local News

Giles County officials looking for public input on transit service

The survey is open until June 30, 2023

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Giles County, Community, Transportation
FILE PHOTO (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County officials are considering bringing in a public transit service for residents and are looking for the community’s input.

Officials said they are conducting a Transportation Feasibility Study to better understand how public transit could help residents get to where they need to go.

If a plan is developed and the services are offered, they’d would be the first in Giles County, according to county officials.

The survey will be open until Friday, June 30, 2023, and can be taken by clicking here.

We’re told people who take the survey will be entered to win a $50 Visa gift card.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email