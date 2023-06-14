Giles County officials looking for public input on transit service

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County officials are considering bringing in a public transit service for residents and are looking for the community’s input.

Officials said they are conducting a Transportation Feasibility Study to better understand how public transit could help residents get to where they need to go.

If a plan is developed and the services are offered, they’d would be the first in Giles County, according to county officials.

The survey will be open until Friday, June 30, 2023, and can be taken by clicking here.

We’re told people who take the survey will be entered to win a $50 Visa gift card.