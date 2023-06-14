Roanoke leaders celebrate new Third Street Station opening

City leaders held a ribbon-cutting for the new Third Street Station in Downtown Roanoke.

New features include every bus having its own bay, making it easier for people to find the bus.

Also, there’s data that shows if the buses are running early or late.

Leaders say it will be a hub for people looking to catch Greyhound, Valley Metro, and Smart Way buses.

“Downtown is the hub for our city and to have our transit center in the hub of the city is really important, City Council recognized that, and our funding partners recognized that,” Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb said.

Leaders say it costs $14 million to build the new facility, which is now currently operating.