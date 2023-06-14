Town of Bedford approves new business-class hotel

Major construction is coming to the town of Bedford. A new business-class hotel from a well-known brand is planned near the National D-Day memorial, the Welcome Center, and Route 460.

Town Council signed an agreement with the developer Tuesday night in hopes of bringing more people to the area.

“I look forward to you breaking ground and for people to come and to have a place to stay as they tour our county and our town,” Mayor Tim Back said. “I look forward to the boost that it’s going to provide our other businesses in town, restaurants, and shops.”

The hotel will include at least 85 rooms and a 100-person meeting space. It is expected to open in the summer of 2025.