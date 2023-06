Heads up! A tractor-trailer crash on I-81S in Roanoke County has traffic at a standstill, according to VDOT.

As of 10:06 a.m., traffic is backed up for about 7 miles at exit 138.9.

VDOT says the south right lane and right shoulder are closed.

