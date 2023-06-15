Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital offers new tool for minimally invasive procedures

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital has a new tool to offer the least invasive surgical care for patients.

The new robot, called “Da Vinci S.P.” can help treat throat cancer with better imaging, and smaller cuts during surgery.

Ultimately, the technology shortens recovery times and significantly increases patient comfort.

“This allows us to reach difficult spaces like the back of the throat has been extraordinarily challenging to get to and back in the day we had to offer some pretty morbid surgeries to reach it surgically,” Patrick Carpenter, a surgeon with Carilion said.

Roanoke Memorial performed its first procedure with the new Da Vinci S.P. in May.