Changes coming to James River Batteau Festival

Heads up! Changes are coming to this year’s James River Batteau Festival.

The 38th annual event is one of the largest living history reenactments in the country.

This year, because water levels on the James River are extremely low, the Batteau’s won’t be stopping at Percival’s Island for a launch celebration.

They want to get a head start downriver and get to the next destination safely before dark.

You can still cheer them on at River Edge Park if you get there by 8 a.m. Saturday.

The festival pays tribute to the special boats used to transport goods to and from Richmond back in the 1700s — they were designed and patented by two brothers from Amherst County.