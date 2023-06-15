Giant flag unveiled at Salem Red Sox game in honor of Flag Day

SALEM, Va. – Wednesday was Flag Day – a holiday to celebrate the adoption of our country’s flag. At the Salem Red Sox game, that’s exactly what they did.

A giant flag was unveiled on the diamond with local veterans having the honor to hold it for all to see.

Flag Day is also celebrated as the army’s birthday, marking 248 years of the military branch.

Woodmen Life Insurance Company was one of the groups that helped organize the event.

“I think it’s important to remember our nation’s history and by celebrating and raising a flag it draws attention to us being united as a country,” Michael Wrye with the company said.

Organizers said they hope to have another giant flag unveiling like this later this baseball season.