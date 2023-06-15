85º

Here’s how you can save on Duck Donuts this Father’s Day weekend

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Duck Donuts has some sweet, sweet news for this Father’s Day weekend.

Friday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18, Duck Donuts Rewards members and guests that order online can get $3 off a Breakfast Box, the company said.

We’re told the Breakfast Box features two donuts with bacon, and classic breakfast combinations such as French Toast, Cinnamon Bun, and Coffee Cake.

To redeem the offer, officials said a $3 off reward is available in Duck Donuts Rewards member accounts for preorders, and those ordering online can use code DAD23 at checkout.

Wondering if there’s a Duck Donuts near you? Find a nearby location by clicking here.

