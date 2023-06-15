INTERVIEW: Local trial attorney weighs in on Trump indictment

We’re working for you to break down the unprecedented trial of former president Donald Trump.

The former president faces 37 federal charges for the classified documents he is accused of holding on to after his presidency.

This week, he was arraigned in Miami, Florida where he pleaded not guilty.

Both sides of the political spectrum have been vocal on trial and with the extensive legal process approaching, we wanted to help explain what the future holds.

To help explain this long process, John Fishwick, a trial attorney in Roanoke joined 10 News in the studio to explain what this trial will entail.

Fishwick is already a known name and face to many viewers – he previously served as a US attorney for the Western District of Virginia and has a little over 30 years of experience.

He has given his legal expertise to news stations like MSNBC, CNN, and Fox Business News.

