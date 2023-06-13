SPECIAL REPORT | Former President Trump expected to appear in court

Former President Donald Trump is set to make his first court appearance in Miami Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after Trump was indicted on 37 charges in connection with the mishandling of classified documents, making history as the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges.

In Tuesday’s arraignment, he will be given the chance to hear prosecutors’ charges that he jeopardized national security by mishandling classified information.

The case against him is historic but doesn’t prohibit Trump from a third run at the presidency, and he urged his supporters to rally outside the courthouse.

NBC News will have full coverage of the event, which you can watch here