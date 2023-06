Deno is a two-year-old pup looking for a forever home! He is a short guy with a contagious smile.

ROANOKE, Va. – Deno is a two-year-old pup looking for a forever home! He is a short guy with a contagious smile. He is very sweet and playful.

Julie Rickmond, the Marketing and Communications Director at the Roanoke Valley SPCA says she thinks Deno would be a perfect fit for just about any family. He’s very happy and loves treats and toys.

If you’re interested in meeting or adopting Deno or another pet, you can find more information here.