84º

LIVE

Local News

18-year-old dead after Pittsylvania County crash

Happened at the intersection of US 29 and Route 649

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pittsylvania County, Fatal Crash
WSLS (WSLS)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old girl dead in Pittsylvania County on Thursday.

The crash occurred at US 29, at its intersection with Route 649, according to authorities.

Police said a 2008 Mazda 6 was pulling across US 29 to make a left turn and failed to yield the right of way when the Mazda was struck by a 2004 Ford F-250 heading south.

VSP said the driver of the Mazda, identified as 18-year-old Leighana Malpass of Chatham, died at the scene.

Joseph Irby, 25, of Gretna, drove the Ford, and was not injured.

State police said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email