18-year-old dead after Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left an 18-year-old girl dead in Pittsylvania County on Thursday.

The crash occurred at US 29, at its intersection with Route 649, according to authorities.

Police said a 2008 Mazda 6 was pulling across US 29 to make a left turn and failed to yield the right of way when the Mazda was struck by a 2004 Ford F-250 heading south.

VSP said the driver of the Mazda, identified as 18-year-old Leighana Malpass of Chatham, died at the scene.

Joseph Irby, 25, of Gretna, drove the Ford, and was not injured.

State police said the crash remains under investigation.