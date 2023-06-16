Meet the candidates for Virginia’s New Senate District 4

In the race for the newly-drawn Virginia Senate District 4 covering Roanoke City, Salem, and parts of Roanoke and Montgomery counties, three candidates on the Democratic ticket are vying for your vote: Trish White-Boyd, Luke Priddy and DeAnthony “D.A.” Pierce.

A familiar face in the world of Roanoke politics is Trish White-Boyd, a small business owner and a Roanoke City Council member for four years.

Her platform includes increasing teacher pay, reducing gun violence, and boosting economic development in Southwest Virginia.

“We really have to have someone in this seat that is going to advocate for women’s rights, not to mention homelessness, affordable housing, sustainability, and the economy,” White-Boyd said.

After Sen. John Edwards announced his retirement in February, Luke Priddy–Edwards’ Chief of Staff turned Roanoke City Council member is now throwing his hat in the ring.

He wants to fight for education, public safety, and reproductive and LGBTQ+ rights.

“I want to continue doing the work that Sen. Edwards has been doing for years,” Priddy said. “I feel proud that I have an opportunity to follow in his footsteps.”

Political newcomer D.A. Pierce is a Roanoke native, Air Force veteran, and entrepreneur. He said he’d like to ensure affordable access to medical care, housing, and education.

“This seat should go to someone who is the strongest candidate who’d be willing to fight for the issues that can actually make a difference in people’s lives,” Pierce said.

Their message to voters ahead of the primary — make your voice heard.