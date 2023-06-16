Roanoke City street dedicated to civil rights leader

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city leaders are honoring the life of a prominent civil rights activist.

Leaders dedicated Carver Avenue to Reverend Raymond Rogers Wilkinson.

Reverend Dr. R.R. Wilkinson was a pivotal figure in Roanoke’s history who fought tirelessly for equal rights during the time of segregation and is remembered for his contributions to the city and its people.

“It’s a special day, we are going to recognize a special man in our community I’m proud to be here and a part of it, his family is here, and what an appropriate time, Juneteenth, it’s the time to celebrate those things,” Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea said.