Juneteenth Celebration: Gretna Sharswood Manor Estate

People across Southwest Virginia are honoring Juneteenth and one group in Gretna having a celebration happening at the Sharswood Manor Estate.

The event is Sunday June 17th from 12 p.m.to 6 p.m.

Welcome to Sharswood. This is the foyer of the original house,” Karen Dixon-Rexroth, our tour guide, said.

Karen Dixon Rexroth just happened to see the house while running errands with her mom in the spring of 2020.

She was shocked when she saw a for-sale sign in the yard.

“It always seems like an old house that nobody resided in, maybe one person lived in that may have stayed here, but I always called it a scary house,” Dixon-Rexroth said.

It may be a scary house with its unique features like the Gable Finials on the roof.

10 News learned the architect designed the white two-story house with a Swiss Gothic influence.

Inside – there are diamond-shaped pane windows in every room, about 3,000 in number.

The house looks like a museum with furnishings and items from both the 18 and 1900s.

Karen said the house smelled “old” at first, but the scent is mostly gone with the help of air fresheners and candles.

In the parlor, sits a couch, a piano from the 1800s, a desk, and a bookcase.

Over in the dining room, there’s a family table for six and this antique television in the corner.

“It doesn’t work,” Dixon-Rexroth said.

However, there are more treasures this house still holds.

Karen was interested in the house because it could be a gathering spot.

“It could accommodate our huge family. We can have gatherings and parties. I mean, we could do a lot with the house,” Dixon-Rexroth said.

