PIN IT: Here’s how you can have your photos featured in The Morning Sprint

You guys have sent in some amazing photos through Pin It here recently, and we LOVE getting to show off your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

Now, there’s a new way your photos can get some love.

From here on out, we will be choosing a few Pin It submissions to be featured in the Morning Sprint each day of the week.

All you need to do is add “#TheMorningSprint” to your description when submitting photos via Pin It.

We’ll even have themes each day to add some excitement to the mix.

Here’s how it’ll work.

Motivation Monday

What motivates you each day? Whether it’s your loving mama or even an adorable pet, we’d love to see what keeps you going each day.

Tasty Tuesday

The camera eats first! Snap a pic of your yummy meal and give us a taste of what you’re digging into for Tasty Tuesday.

Wow Wednesday

Blow us away with your breathtaking photos!

Thankful Thursday

Life is a beautiful thing, and there’s so, so much to be thankful for. Show us someone or something you couldn’t live without.

Family Friday

I don’t know what I would do without my family. Submit a pic of your fam and let us know your favorite memory with them.

Have any questions? Shoot me an email at jotey@wsls.com. We can’t WAIT to see your photos!