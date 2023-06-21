Two men injured after shooting at business in Northeast Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A shooting at a business in Northeast Roanoke sent two men to the hospital early Wednesday (June 21) morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say they were called to the scene of the shooting in the 3600 block of Plantation Road Northeast at about 3:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, they were flagged down by an individual at the business. After further investigation, officers found evidence of property damage that was left behind by the shooting; however, no victims of the shooting were located at the scene.

Not long after, officers determined that two men were taken to the hospital as a result of the shooting, one to LewisGale Medical and the other to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Both have non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

The police department said this is an ongoing investigation. Details surrounding the incident are limited at this time due to the victims’ lack of cooperation, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text the department at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.