Southwest Virginia Ronald McDonald House receives $16,000 donation

ROANOKE, Va. – On Thursday, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia received a $16,000 donation.

About 57 local McDonald’s restaurant chains teamed up for the inaugural “Happy Meals for the House” fundraiser.

For one week, 10 percent of all Happy Meal sales were raised, totaling $16,000.

The house helps families stay together while their children are in the hospital. Executive Director Shannon Boothe says it costs about $900,000 to run the house each year, so this money will be put to good use.

“It means a lot to us because we see the families day in and day out,” Boothe said. “We see the difference that we’re making in their lives.”

One local McDonald’s restaurant owner says this is just the beginning.

“It’s a good start and I think that as it takes off and we build this fundraiser out, we’ll see bigger checks moving forward,” Dan Jackson, a local McDonald’s restaurant owner/operator said. “So, I think it’s a good first start, but more to come on that.”

If you’d like to help, you can round up the cost of your McDonald’s meal and the difference will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia.