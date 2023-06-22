United Way of Roanoke Valley hosts 2023 Days of Action

Despite the rainy weather, 128 volunteers are committing 438 hours of community service in the Roanoke Valley.

“This year, we chose Days of Action versus one day and we wanted to do that because United Way of Roanoke Valley actually covers a footprint of about 16 cities and counties,” Vice President of Community Impact Cheryl Mosley said.

The volunteers worked with Habitat for Humanity Thursday at a new build, and volunteers helped to finalize the home for a family in need.

“This is wonderful to see this many volunteers, not just working with Habitat, but with many non-profit organizations throughout the city,” Senior Director of Community Engagement Betty Jean Wolfe said.

Volunteers also helped out at Presbyterian Community Center, where they helped to sort food, prepare food for distribution, and are helping to spruce up a room in need of some work.

“For me personally, giving is my life, is my passion, and if I can pour back into my community, then I feel fulfilled,” Mosley said.

Learn more about Days of Action, here.